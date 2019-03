Reading program ends with dino-mite assembly

LIGHT HER UP – Science teacher Carl Benson provides more heat to the already spewing volcano at the Plains Elementary School Love to Read assembly in the gymnasium. The volcano was part of the "Dino-Mite Book Fair, Stomp, Chomp, and Read!" theme.

Plains School was invaded by prehistoric animals Friday, but they weren't the normal dinosaurs. They had names like T-Rex Thompson, Coal Colyer and Big Red. They turned out to be school staff – Casey Thompson, Tyrel Allen, and Kevin Meredith – dressed in dinosaur costumes and they were manage...