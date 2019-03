BELLES OF THE BALL - The Tammy WhyNotts (Jennifer Strine and Chris Magdalene, above) take the stage at the fifth annual Cabin Fever Redneck Ball last Saturday.

The Lakeside Resort's convention room was full of camouflage and blacked-out teeth Saturday night as the rednecks gathered to celebrate their heritage and raise money for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA).

The fifth annual Cabin Fever Redneck Ball kicked off Saturday ev...