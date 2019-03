SHARING HIS STORY - Ronnie Trentham will speak with students from Plains, Thompson Falls and Trout Creek next week about the consequences of tobacco addiction.

Next week, students from several Sanders County schools will be spending a day dedicated to "Kicking Tobacco's Butt."

Ronnie Trentham, a six-time oral, head and neck cancer survivor, will share his story on Tuesday, March 19 with students from Plains, Thompson Falls and Trout Creek. Trentham's pr...