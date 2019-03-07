Audrey Nadiene (Colyer) Knapp, 78 of Plains, Montana, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 21, 2019, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Audrey was fierce in her fight and proved to us over and over just how stubborn she could be by continually pushing forward in her many ups and downs over the last year. Audrey's strong spiritual beliefs kept her peaceful and positive throughout her struggles, she continually amazed us all during this time. "Getting old ain't for sissys" she would smile and say.

Audrey was born on July 9, 1940, in Paradise, Montana to Jerry and Julia Colyer. Audrey was one of ten children. Being born in July she often referred to herself as a fire cracker, and boy was she at times. She had a beautiful, spunky, loving spirit.

After growing up in Paradise, she graduated high school and soon thereafter picked up a handsome hitch hiker in uniform who would turn out to be the love of her life and husband for 42 years. Audrey married Smokey (Gilbert) Knapp on September 6, 1960, and soon after started their family. They remained for a brief time in Montana but soon packed up and headed north to Alaska. They landed in Skagway, Alaska where they would remain several years until the railroad shut down and Smokey took a job in Seward, Alaska. After Smokey retired they returned to their home in Montana, where she lived the rest of her days.

Audrey loved music, dancing and singing. Audrey was well known for sending cards up until her last days. Her calendar had someone's name (if not several) on every single day of the year and she never missed sending the grandchildren and great-grandchildren cards for every holiday year round. She loved her family deeply and was an outstanding role model as well as a great source of wisdom and advice. She was deeply spiritual and fierce in her love of God. She would always say, "God is good, God is love." Audrey was a beautiful person, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Julia Colyer, as well as her husband "Smokey" Gilbert Knapp, longtime son-in-law Christopher Stalkfleet, special brother-in-law Bob Copp and many in-laws from Smokey's family. What a glorious reunion it must have been.

Audrey is survived by her very special friend of many years Dick Sheehan, her nine siblings, brothers Jerry (Kaye) Colyer, Dave (Joanne) Colyer, Mike (Sherry) Colyer, and sisters Carvel (Walt) Pickering, Wanda Copp, Jackie (Glenn) Cummings, Barbara (Vern) Paull, Kelly (Albert) Williams and Terri Colyer. Audrey is survived by all of her children Tamra Stalkfleet, Trudi Smith, David (Noemi) Knapp, Brigette (Brian) Barnhart, and Skye (Steve) Dale. "Gram Cracker" as she was lovingly called, had 11 grandkids and 26 great grandkids. Audrey is also survived by her long time confidants and best friends David and Mary Knapp, as well as her special God-daughter, De Anna Spry-Johnson.

A celebration of life for Audrey will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW in Plains. This will be a potluck celebration and anything is welcome and appreciated. Her family looks forward to seeing you and enjoying great company.

Grieve not...nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you. I loved you so.... 'twas heaven here with you.