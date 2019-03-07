Boyd L. Davis, 1938-2019

CLARK FORK, IDAHO – Boyd Leonard Davis was born January 10, 1938 and passed away at his residence on February 12, 2019, following a battle with cancer with his loving wife Darlene (Deeter) by his side. He was born in Missoula, Montana, to Roy and Wilhelma (Kline) Davis. A celebration of life will be honored at a later date.

Boyd graduated from Thompson Falls in 1957. After high school, he went to work in the timber industry beginning his career with Oliver Logging after he married Betty Jo Huffman in 1959. He was a loving father of three daughters. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, gardening, golfing, hunting and following his kids' athletic competitions.

Before retiring in 2000 from his logging career, he met his current wife in Clark Fork, Idaho, in 1999. He then married Darlene in 2002 and moved to Middle Thompson Lake, where they resided for 9 years before moving to Clark Fork.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters Suzanne Neville of Victor, Montana, and Audria (Dan) Bloch of Three Forks, Montana; sister Pat Everard of Spokane, Washington; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nell Zavarelli; brother Arthur Davis; and oldest daughter, Keri (Don) Snyder.

Boyd was loved beyond measure and will forever leave a mark on individuals he touched.