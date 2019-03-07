Our Viewpoint

Chronic absences create slippery slope

At the Thompson Falls School Board meeting on Monday, High School Principal Rich Ferris addressed attendance, saying it’s probably the greatest concern at school. “We need to work together as a community to make sure kids are in school,” Ferris said.

School officials plan to meet with county officials to see what can be done about students with many absences or truancies, Ferris said, hoping the school can get support from the county. Ferris noted students are designated as chronically absent if they miss 10 percent of the school days in a year, or about 18 days. With the school year about two-thirds over already, more than 38 percent of the Thompson Falls High School students are chronically absent. That’s 38 percent of the school who is missing out on opportunities and learning that will make them valuable members of the workforce and their communities as they grow up and move on.

School isn’t always fun. High school can be difficult with social issues, especially in a small town. It was a struggle when Mr. Wheeler made us read poetry or Homer. In math classes we heard moans, “When are we ever going to use this?”

As adults, you realize the things you were required to do in high school helped develop you into a well-rounded person. Not only did math class help you become better equipped to measure items needed to sew a quilt or construct a dresser, but you’re more able to resolve conflicts and have a better appreciation for other “lifestyles.”

By sixth grade, chronically absent students are recognized as being more likely to drop out of high school than those with regular attendance habits, according to Attendance Works, an attendance advocacy group. For attendance habits to change, parents and the community need to be involved, to educate themselves and instill in kids the importance of going to school.

Kids are kids, and that’s why they need responsible adults to make sure they make it to school and stay in school. Don’t encourage your child to become one of the nearly 2,000 Montana high school students who drop out each year. Rather, encourage a love of learning so they develop the skills to become successful in life.

As stated on the Thompson Falls Graduation Matters webpage, “We can do better.”