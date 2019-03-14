4-H members give their best during Communication Days

STEP BY STEP – Senior 4-H member Cody Burk demonstrates how to throw a shot put for judges during his Communication Days presentation last Saturday at Thompson Falls High School.

Last weekend, 93 members of Sanders County 4-H clubs presented everything from how to make cookies to why community service is important in the annual 4-H Communication Days presentations.

The presentations included 66 demonstrations, 22 illustrated talks, three impromptu speeches, two prepared speeches and one video. The talks were given Saturday at Thompson Falls High School and Sunday at Hot Springs School, with some members doing makeup presentations at other scheduled times.

Topics varied from sports and cooking to auto mechanic tips and how to care for animals. The Communication Days finals will be this Sunday in Plains. Sixteen junior 4-H members and nine senior division members advanced to the finals. Those making it to finals include:

Whitepine Happy Workers: Bethany Burk, Annaliese Craik, Joshua Ekberg, Annalise Fairbank, Hattie Neesvig, Cody Burk and Josey Neesvig.

Hot Springs Wranglers: Kara Christensen, Aubrey Tulloch, Mackenzie Tulloch, Marina Tulloch.

South Side Sparks: Melodie Cook, Mikiah Cook, Andrew Wrobleski, Claire Wrobleski, Cody Hanson, Holly Stratford, Robyn Stratford, Martin Wrobleski, Rachel Wrobleski.

Little Bitterroot: Coby Guenzler.

Thompson Falls Mountaineers: Anna Pallister, Mackenzie Robinson, Ben Croft.

Trout Creek Mavericks: Jonah Leisz.