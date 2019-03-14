Question of the Week

What are you most looking forward to about spring?

BETTY KENNEY, Thompson Falls – “I always enjoy putting in a garden. This Easter, I’m looking forward to going to Texas to where my son just moved.”

BONNIE BUTCHER, Thompson Falls – “Working in the garden and digging in the ground. I’m anxiously looking forward to doing that.”

ROB MANDEVILLE, Trout Creek – “I’m going to get electricity from a generator. I’m living in a camp trailer and wish I had done that years ago.”

PAUL POSEY, Thompson Falls – “I’m going fishing. Any kind of fish. The waters are coming up and there’s lots of food for the fish. I fish anywhere. If there’s water, there’s fish.”

PATTY ENGLISH, Trout Creek – “Dig in my garden. I plant spinach, lettuce, carrots and see if my daffodils are coming up under the snow.”

CHAD SIVERTSEN, Thompson Falls – “Probably go for a long hike on dry ground. I did see a redwing blackbird this morning. It was probably taking a break from its long flight.”