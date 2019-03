MATHEMATIC MEMES – Forty Thompson Falls math students took part in the annual Montana Council of Math Teachers Math Competition last Thursday. Junior high students (from left) Levi Meyers, Briar Palmer, Wesley Powers and Elijah Ratliff collaborate to complete the team test.

More than 1,000 Montana students in grades 7-12 attended the annual Montana Council of Teachers Mathematics Contest held at the University of Montana last Thursday. Thompson Falls was well represented by forty students who were selected by mathematics teachers Jeffreyanne VonHeeder and Katrina Ny...