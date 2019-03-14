Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Brandi Steiger, 42, obstructing a peace officer, $185; driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $725 and 1 day in jail.

Dalton Bursell, 23, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $185.

Catalina Mitchell, 41; operating with expired registration, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Bruce Gove, 63, day speeding, $20.

Mitchell Stuart, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Oleg Morozov, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Dalton Hooten, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.

Duane Huntsman, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Justin Richards, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Garner, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Katelyn Walker, 21, night speeding, $20.

Michael Robinson, 56, operating with expired registration, $45.

Derek Vonheeder, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lori Robinson, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Willow Sturdivant, 18, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner/operator, 1st offense, $85.

Darin Anderson, 27, careless driving, $85.

Nathaniel Moore, 19, day speeding, $70.

Robert Adams, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jared Shear, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.

Justin Crandall, 49; driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $685 and 1 day in jail; day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Shelley Eichert, 51, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $685; driving without a valid driver’s license, $225.

Tyler Beachy, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Zach Keskinen, 25, careless driving, $85.