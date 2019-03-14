Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
March 14, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Brandi Steiger, 42, obstructing a peace officer, $185; driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $725 and 1 day in jail.
Dalton Bursell, 23, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $185.
Catalina Mitchell, 41; operating with expired registration, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Bruce Gove, 63, day speeding, $20.
Mitchell Stuart, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Oleg Morozov, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Dalton Hooten, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.
Duane Huntsman, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
Justin Richards, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Garner, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Katelyn Walker, 21, night speeding, $20.
Michael Robinson, 56, operating with expired registration, $45.
Derek Vonheeder, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lori Robinson, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Willow Sturdivant, 18, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner/operator, 1st offense, $85.
Darin Anderson, 27, careless driving, $85.
Nathaniel Moore, 19, day speeding, $70.
Robert Adams, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jared Shear, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.
Justin Crandall, 49; driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $685 and 1 day in jail; day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Shelley Eichert, 51, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $685; driving without a valid driver’s license, $225.
Tyler Beachy, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Zach Keskinen, 25, careless driving, $85.
Reader Comments
(0)