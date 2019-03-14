Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 1; T. Falls, 7; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 4.

Sunday, March 3

Possible intoxicated driver, window broken out of vehicle, Hwy. 200, Perma.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Monday, March 4

Vehicle slide off, vehicle close to railroad tracks, non-injury, non-blocking, T. Falls.

Aggravated assault, altercation between two males, Noxon.

Abandoned vehicle on Buffalo Bill Rd., Plains.

Erratic driver, westbound Hwy. 200, Plains.

Welfare check requested, T. Creek.

Tuesday, March 5

Abandoned vehicle, Upper Lynch Creek, Plains.

Assist Missoula detective, check residence where a possible stolen vehicle was left, Plains.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Domestic dispute, H. Springs.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Wednesday, March 6

Violation of order of protection, Heron.

Possible impaired driver, Hwy. 200 westbound, T. Falls.

Thursday, March 7

Vehicle slide-off, Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Vehicle slide-off, Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Concern for welfare of livestock, Dixon.

Phone scam, T. Falls.

Vehicle stolen from the side of Upper Lynch Creek, Plains.

Panic alarm at Dixon Elementary.

Theft from rural H. Springs residence.

Threats made at T. Falls residence.

Friday, March 8

Vehicle slide-off, Noxon.

Car blocking snow plow, rural Trout Creek road.

Theft from rural T. Falls residence.

Suspicious activity, someone stopped on the bridge over the Clark Fork at Paradise and threw something into the river.

Student walk-away from residential program, T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Large rock in Blue Slide Rd., T. Creek.

Saturday, March 9

Coroner requested, T. Falls.

Noise disturbance, Plains.

Vehicle pulling another vehicle out of ditch blocking traffic, River Rd. W., Plains.

Vehicle in ditch hit the fence at the fairgrounds, Plains.

Dog at large on Main St., T. Falls.

Theft of cash, prescriptions and jewelry from a rural T. Falls residence.