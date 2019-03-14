ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Clyde Baker

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 14, 2019

CLYDE BAKER

Clyde Stanley Baker went home to his Savior March 9 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Orting, Wash. June 29, 1941 to Stanley and Norma Baker.

He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a loving husband and father. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience, and great sense of humor.

There was never a stranger to Clyde, he could talk to anyone.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Patti; sons, Brandt Baker of Vancouver, Wash. and Darren (Pat) Baker of Thompson Falls; sister, Darlyne Stewart of Graham, Wash. and a large extended family.

Heaven gained a wonderful man and the angels are rejoicing at his homecoming.

A memorial service will be held at the Christian Church in Thompson Falls, March 23 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Network of Sanders County.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018