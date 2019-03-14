Clyde Baker

Clyde Stanley Baker went home to his Savior March 9 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Orting, Wash. June 29, 1941 to Stanley and Norma Baker.

He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a loving husband and father. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience, and great sense of humor.

There was never a stranger to Clyde, he could talk to anyone.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Patti; sons, Brandt Baker of Vancouver, Wash. and Darren (Pat) Baker of Thompson Falls; sister, Darlyne Stewart of Graham, Wash. and a large extended family.

Heaven gained a wonderful man and the angels are rejoicing at his homecoming.

A memorial service will be held at the Christian Church in Thompson Falls, March 23 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Network of Sanders County.