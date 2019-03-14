Phyllis Lauretta Gable Adams

Phyllis Adams, 81 of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away Wednesday, February 6, at home surrounded by family.

She was born March 22, 1937, in Harlem, Montana, to Lauretta and Raymond Gable. Phyllis was raised in Thompson Falls, Montana, with three sisters (Helen, Rachel and Sheila) and a brother, Donald. She married Leon “Lee” Adams on June 6, 1953 in Thompson Falls. From there, they resided in Montana, Nebraska and Idaho. They moved to Poulsbo in 1967 where Lee took a position at the Keyport Naval Torpedo Station. Phyllis worked as a legal secretary for several law firms in Bremerton.

Surviving Phyllis are her two children, Kirk Leon Adams of Middleton, Idaho, and Lori Rae Allen of Snohomish, Washington; three grandsons, Kirk Adams Jr. of Middleton, Idaho, Keagan Adams of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kyle Allen, Snohomish, Washington; three sisters Helen Mandic of Bellevue, Washington, Rachel Hulsey of Southern California and Sequim, Washington, and Sheila Miller of Boise, Idaho and many nieces and nephews. Lola, Phyllis’s special four-legged companion, never left her side.

At her request, there will be no services. Phyllis will be laid to rest with Lee in Thompson Falls.

Donations may be made to fight ALS in Lee and Phyllis Adams’ name to the Steve Gleason for Neuroscience at WSU-Spokane via check or online at bit.ly/GleasonInstitute. Checks can be mailed to WSU Health Sciences Spokane, 421 Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane WA 99202, Attn: Brooke Ledeboer, SAC 525A.