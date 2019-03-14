Our Viewpoint

Keep communities clean this spring

We welcome the signs of spring. The smell of skunks, the first sighting of robins and the bare ground peeking through the snow piles. You can also tell when it’s spring when the roadkill of the winter months starts appearing in the melting snow berms along the road. It’s just a part of living in northwest Montana and the life cycle of local wildlife.

This week, however, we noticed another kind of roadkill appearing on Sanders County roads and streets. It’s the ever-present trash we see. Walking into a local school last week, we noticed cans and chip bags strewn about just a couple feet from a trash can. A local park had Styrofoam food containers along a path.

The City of Thompson Falls and the Thompson Falls Main Street Committee are gearing up for their annual Beautification Days April 25-27. It’s a great way for the community to get involved and help out neighbors and city common areas with spring yard cleanup. Groups will volunteer to rake leaves, pick up trash and make Thompson Falls beautiful for the upcoming summer tourist season.

Beautification Days is coming up on 20 years of making Thompson Falls better. We hope that the community will come together to not only support this event and help spruce up the town, but keep that momentum going all year long.