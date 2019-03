Mushers give kids new experience

SLED STUFF – Patrick Roy shows the Plains Elementary School students what type of items he takes on his sled when competing. His daughter, Alyeska (left of him) and his girlfriend, Kiyha Brost, helped with the show.

Students from Hot Springs and Plains schools took a break from spelling and arithmetic to get a ride in the snow, compliments of Patrick Roy and his girlfriend, Kiyha Brost, both of Plains, who brought six Alaskan husky sled dogs to the schools.

Roy and Brost spent about two hours last Thursday...