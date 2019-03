GIVING BACK - Ron Kazmierczak with the Knights of Columbus presented checks to the Super Hawks. The Knights of Columbus collect donations each fall as part of their Tootsie Roll Drive.

Each year, the Knights of Columbus in Thompson Falls collect donations for their annual Tootsie Roll Drive. Members collected almost $2,000 last year to donate to local Special Olympics athletes. Ron Kazmierczak with the Knights of Columbus last week presented a $700 check to the Super Hawks and...