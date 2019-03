VITAL GROUP – Colleen McCarthy, a board member of the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Sanders County talks about the importance of CASA and its volunteer advocates at a fundraiser at St. James Catholic Church in Plains.

People had the opportunity last week to get a good meal, help a nonprofit organization and learn how a group of volunteers are helping the children of Sanders County.

Between 70-80 people attended the Sixth Annual Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Chili Feed at St. James Catholic Church,...