BEST IN SHOW - First Security Bank's Mike Thilmony (back) presented prizes to the Beautification Days poster contest winners, including (from left): Sylvia Fairbank, Kim Giffin, Lane Thilmony, Kandice Smith, Jason Myers, Peyton Pate and Lucy Foyil.

Thompson Falls Elementary students helped kick off the Beautification Days preparation last week with their annual poster contest. The Thompson Falls Main Street Committee has scheduled Beautification Days for April 25-27. The event is a way to do some spring cleaning in the community and help ne...