TOP PRESENTERS at the Sanders County 4-H Communication Days finals included (back row, from left) Martin Wrobleski, Holly Stratford, Robyn Stratford, (front row, from left) Mikiah Cook, Kara Christensen, Claire Wrobleski and Andrew Wrobleski. Not pictured is Ben Croft.

Sanders County 4-H members had a chance to fine-tune their Communication Days presentations for the final round, held Sunday at Plains School.

Junior and senior 4-H members competed for prizes including Multi-County Camp scholarships, as well as a chance to attend 4-H Congress in Billings in J...