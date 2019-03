Detlaff skips her prom night dance, repeats as MT powerlifting champ

TO THE VICTOR GOES THE SPOILS - Thompson Falls senior Sarah Detlaff poses with the trophies and the championship belt she won at the Montana Powerlifting high school championships in Helena Saturday. Detlaff also won the 132 pound state title in 2018.

Who needs a prom when you can be the queen of your own dance?

Sarah Detlaff made a date with destiny and, along with nine other Thompson Falls student-athletes, attended the Montana Powerlifting high school championships at Capital High School in Helena Saturday. And, although she gave up going...