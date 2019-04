Pleneau Bay, Antarctica, is known as the "iceberg graveyard." The natural ice sculptures are thousands of years old.

"You just got back from WHERE?" The Missoula airport parking lot attendant was incredulous.

"Antarctica," I replied, handing him payment for my long-term parking ticket.

"Isn't it cold enough for you here in Montana?" he asked, shaking his head. It was 10 degrees that February day, with a stiff w...