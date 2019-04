Rhiannon and Jacob Greenwood welcomed a son, Zane Leo Greenwood, on March 7, 2019. Zane was born at 11:25 p.m., weighting 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Stacey and Rick Thomas of Plains. Paternal grandparents are Zerry and Rodney Greenwood of Council...