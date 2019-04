Local teen author publishes first book

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED – Trout Creek resident Cooper Milne has published her first book of a duology, The Warriors of Destrey, at the young age of 17. She is the daughter of Peter and Glenda Milne.

We all have dreams we wish to come true. For 17-year-old Cooper Milne, it hasn't taken very long for that to happen. She recently published her first book of a two-part series and has plans for book two to be available by this time next year.

The Warriors of Destrey: Part One of the Destrey Ser...