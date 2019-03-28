Charges filed in TF homicide

After more than 10 months of investigation, charges were filed last week in the murder of Matthew LaFriniere, a 51-year-old Thompson Falls resident who was fatally shot in May 2018.

Danielle Wood, a former Thompson Falls resident and ex-girlfriend of LaFriniere, was arrested last Wednesday on a felony deliberate homicide charge. If convicted, Wood could face no less than 10 years in the state prison.

Charges were filed March 19 in 20th Judicial District Court in Sanders County. As of Monday, Wood, 54, was still listed on the roster of the Lake County Jail and was being held on a $1 million bond.

LaFriniere was found at his home on Airport Road east of Thompson Falls on the afternoon of May 3, 2018, after he failed to show up for work at Empire Builders. According to charging documents, a coworker went to check on LaFriniere and found his body under a piece of plywood. The coworker called 911. Upon responding, Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel requested assistance from the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). LaFriniere was found with "3 to 4 gunshot wounds which included wounds to his chest, back and hand," documents show.

On the night of May 2, when investigators allege the homicide occurred, Wood was hosting a Pampered Chef party at her house. Witnesses at the party told investigators that Wood left the party at 7 p.m. at the earliest and returned at 8 p.m. at the latest. Court documents reveal that investigators obtained cellphone records of Wood's phone and another phone number assigned to a Tracfone, a prepaid cellphone. Investigators found text messages from the Tracfone to Wood on May 2 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Telephone records showed both phones were in close proximity during that time.

At 7:26 p.m. on May 2, an anonymous 911 call was received by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. The female caller reported that she "heard a boom and observed erratic driving along with an apparent altercation west of Thompson Falls." Investigators later discovered that call came from the Tracfone.

During a search of Wood's residence on May 8, agents discovered writing on a bathroom mirror that said "You are worth it! She will be home for good soon?" Upon searching Wood's purse, a receipt was found for a .38 special caliber revolver from Ronan Sports & Western, purchased on March 15, 2018. Investigators did not find the handgun, but the bullet recovered during LaFriniere's autopsy was found to be consistent with the gun Wood purchased, court documents state.

Wood recently moved to Polson, where she was working as an advertising representative for the Lake County Leader. While in Thompson Falls, she worked as a Pampered Chef consultant and at accounting firm Bratz and Associates. Wood also was an active member of the Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce. She and LaFriniere had a child together and had been involved in a contentious custody battle which resulted in LaFriniere obtaining primary custody of the child, investigators said, "due in part to Wood's severe alcoholism."

LaFriniere graduated from Thompson Falls High School and previously worked as a Sanders County Detention Officer.