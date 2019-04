Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Jeannie Sampson, 44, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $275; basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $20; failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, $85.

David Minnich, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $185.

Jes...