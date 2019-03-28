Falls grapplers have big week ahead

SERIOUS SECOND PLACE WINNER Liam Pallister (second from left) of the Blue Hawk Wrestling Club on the victory stand at the Western Montana Little Guy Championships in Whitefish Saturday.

Wrestling never sleeps, not for those athletes constantly striving to get better.

Two of those kind of grapplers, Elijah Ratliff and Roman Sparks will be heading to Iowa this weekend for the Middle School and High School National Duals tournament in Des Moines. Four other wrestlers on the rise – Trae Thilmony, Weston Block, Hartleigh Block and Neala Block – will compete in the Montana Open at Metra Park in Billings this weekend.

The National Duals bring together promising middle school and high school wrestlers from across the country in one of the showcase events of any amateur season in the U.S., while the Montana Open ranks as perhaps the toughest tournament of the year of any grappling season in Montana and attracts competitors from all corners of the Big Sky Country.

In other local mat action last week, Liam Pallister won second place in the Novice-90 pound class at the Western Montana Little Guy Championships in Whitefish last weekend.