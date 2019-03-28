ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Hamilton 

Falls grapplers have big week ahead

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 28, 2019

Courtesy Photo

SERIOUS SECOND PLACE WINNER Liam Pallister (second from left) of the Blue Hawk Wrestling Club on the victory stand at the Western Montana Little Guy Championships in Whitefish Saturday.

Wrestling never sleeps, not for those athletes constantly striving to get better.

Two of those kind of grapplers, Elijah Ratliff and Roman Sparks will be heading to Iowa this weekend for the Middle School and High School National Duals tournament in Des Moines. Four other wrestlers on the rise – Trae Thilmony, Weston Block, Hartleigh Block and Neala Block – will compete in the Montana Open at Metra Park in Billings this weekend.

The National Duals bring together promising middle school and high school wrestlers from across the country in one of the showcase events of any amateur season in the U.S., while the Montana Open ranks as perhaps the toughest tournament of the year of any grappling season in Montana and attracts competitors from all corners of the Big Sky Country.

In other local mat action last week, Liam Pallister won second place in the Novice-90 pound class at the Western Montana Little Guy Championships in Whitefish last weekend.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018