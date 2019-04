KNOCKIN' EM' DOWN – Youth league bowlers and their parents joined one another in a fun afternoon of bowling recently. Their season began last December and wrapped up in early March with a finale tournament and award ceremony.

Bowling season 2019 is in the books for young bowlers. The season ended with the second reinstatement of original founders Gene and Ruth LaBrosse's no-tap tournament.

According to Thompson Falls bowling enthusiast Ginger Ward, "We had a no-tap tournament again this year and hope to continue it...