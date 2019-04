Celeste and Scott Curry of Thompson Falls welcomed son, Asher Gabriel, January 31 at 8 p.m. He weighed six pounds, eight ounces and measured 19.75 inches long. Asher joins brother, Thane and sister, Skye.

Maternal grandparents are Larry and Sandra Lack of Thompson Falls.

Paternal grandparents are the late Rita and Danny Shannon.

Welcome, Asher.