DESENSITIZING EQUINE – Sanders County Rocky Ridge Saddle Club held an obstacle course fundraiser last year for Emma Swanson (above) who suffered injuries sustained in an accident. The group continues to give back to the community by supporting Cowgirls Kickin' Cancer, Sanders County 4-H, and will now sponsor a scholarship for continued education related to equine.

For 45 years now, the Sanders County Rocky Ridge Saddle Club (SCRRSC) has been encouraging aspiring and seasoned horse lovers to participate in equine-related activities spanning all ages.

"We are a group of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy the benefits of the natural resources of Montana," SCRRSC...