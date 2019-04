PODCAST CREW members (from left) Julian Flick, Nathan Levey, Colton Wormwood and Giovanni D'Angelo, all of Trout Creek, have scripted an audio debate on gun control. Their podcast has been entered in a nation-wide contest hosted by National Public Radio.

There has been much discussion on whether stricter gun control laws should be adopted to protect and safeguard U.S. citizens. At the home of the Eagles in Trout Creek, four students have taken the gun control debate further and have created a podcast, a digital audio file that is available via th...