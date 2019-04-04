Sally Spoor Clawson went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019, at 9:47 p.m. in Dillon, Montana.

Sally was born August 31, 1939 in Kellogg, Idaho to Robert Franklin Spoor Sr. and Lavina Irene Krom Spoor. She was raised in Idaho along with her 4 siblings. She graduated from Kellogg in 1958.

On May 20, 1957 she married Leonard Kjos in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they had 4 children: Cynthia, Kim, Kenny, and Kaylene. She later married John Clawson on November 18, 1978, and together they adopted two children, Mariah and Steven and fostered many other children throughout the years, which led to them receiving the Montana Foster Parent of the Year Award. John and Sally raised their children in Thompson Falls. Sally worked for the Sanders County courthouse where she retired after 15 years.

Sally enjoyed watching baseball along with the many other sports her grandchildren played. She enjoyed a good game of pinochle, cards, board games, putting puzzles together, playing Yahtzee and playing bingo. She loved the rain and fresh flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She faithfully attended church at Community Congregational Church. When Sally moved into the Care Center, she attended their Sunday Services.

Later in life Sally moved into Libby Care Center in Libby, Montana, to be closer to her family. After that she moved to Pioneer Care & Rehabilitation in Dillon. She passed peacefully with her very loving devoted husband John, daughters Kim, Kaylene, stepson Brian and his wife Julie and sons-in-law John and Rick by her side at Barrett Hospital & Health. She passed away of natural causes.

Sally was proceeded in death by her daughter Cynthia, son Kenny, her parents, brother Robert Spoor, sister Cheryl Cline and great-grandson Jaxon Muniz.

She is leaving behind her loving husband John Clawson of 44 years. Daughter Kim and husband John Barnes, daughter Kaylene and husband Rick Schnitzler all of Libby, daughter Mariah and son Steven. Grandchildren Brittani Barnes and Dave Muniz, Brandon and wife Sandra Barnes, Brian and wife Amanda Barnes, Jennifer and husband Jared Gerstenberger, Jeremey and wife Amanda Lacy and Tonia Schnitzler. Great grandchildren Kevin, Jagger, Ben, Annie, Kailie, Emmah, Averie, Jace, Braydun, Tucker, Kate, Noah, Caleb, Jakayla, Aspen, Braxton, Wyatt and Nevaeh. She also had step children Carrie and Kerry Claver and three daughters, Brian and Julie Clawson and one daughter and three sons, Sherrie and Toney Gee and three daughters, Donna and Miles Ericson and one daughter and three sons and Jonna Whitman and two sons.

Sally will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Family would describe Sally as sweet, soft, and always a jokester. She had love and compassion for everyone she met. She was "a mother to all," loving and caring, always happy, she had a huge heart and always had kind words and a smile. She loved to laugh.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls at 1 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date. She will be buried next to her son Kenny at the Whitepine Cemetery.