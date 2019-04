High school sports set to finally begin

LADY HAWK RUNNERS Sierra Hanks, Megan Baxter and Shaylynda Walker at Previs Field Monday afternoon. Hawks open track and field season in the Frenchtown Invitational at Missoula Big Sky Saturday. Baxter is also a member of the Blue Hawk golf team.

It's about time high school spring sports actually got going, it is April after all.

Finally, after weeks of delays, cancellations and rescheduling; and wrestling with snow banks and lingering winter weather, the athletes of Sanders County will get a chance to show their stuff in actual competit...