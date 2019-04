MONTANA OPEN CHAMP Trae Thilmony enjoys his moment on the victory stand at the Metra in Billings after winning the 15 and Under 116 pound championship.

by John Hamilton

Trae Thilmony is not just another good wrestler, he is now a lot more than that, a Montana Open champion in fact.

The Thompson Falls freshman added to his growing list of impressive wrestling accomplishments last weekend by sweeping to the title of the 15 and Under, 116 pound c...