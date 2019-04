BOOSTER BOOST - Paula Widner (left) of the Thompson Falls Booster Club accepts a check for $600 from Tim Ellis, manager of the Whitefish Credit Union in Thompson Falls.

Whitefish Credit Union, Montana's largest credit union with over 55,000 members and $1.5 billion in assets, announced that it donated over $9,000 to local high schools in Northwest Montana. Donation funds were generated by the financial cooperative's High School Spirit Debit Card initiative.

L...