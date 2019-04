Rachel Fairbank of Thompson Falls welcomed twin girls, Marissa May Fairbank and Madison Marie Fairbank, on March 26, 2019. Marissa was born at 2:16 p.m., weighing 5 lbs., 14 oz. and measuring 19.25 inches. Madison, born at 2:35 p.m., weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz. and measured 20 inches.

The girls join big brother Emmett. Grandparents are Steve and Jill Fairbank of Thompson Falls.

Welcome, Marissa and Madison.