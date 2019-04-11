Noxon students plan talent show

Looking for some fun, live entertainment? The Noxon School Student Council is once again hosting a talent show after taking a year off from the recurring event.

“There will be many different acts, including skits done by the student council and other things done by students and staff within the school,” stated Madison Koonce, Noxon student.

Although the event did not originate as a fundraiser, this year all proceeds will go back to the student council to help cover costs for decorations and other things they do throughout the year, Koonce shared. Admission is $2 and there will be a bake sale and drinks for purchase.

Selected judges from within the community will be responsible for choosing the best acts from the evening and present awards to those who stand out above the rest.

Koonce expects the event to last about one hour, depending on how many acts register, and is scheduled to take place in the Noxon School multi-purpose room at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Noxon music teacher Sari MacArthur was the creator of the event. According to Koonce, the student council took it over and made some modifications. More information can be obtained by contacting student council advisor Dana Grupenhoff at dana.grupenhoff@noxonschools.com or council president Delaney Weltz at delaney.weltz@noxonschools.com.