Our Viewpoint

Make a difference in politics at the local level

We get a new governor every four years. A new president every four years. The reality is, it's unlikely you or someone you know will ever be governor or president. Those positions, along with our representatives and senators in Washington, D.C., are the most watched, the most scrutinized, and often the most unreachable.

The political climate changes constantly, and we know that sometimes it can seem a bit out of control. There are ways you can make a difference, and it doesn't mean running for state or national office.

Getting involved in politics at a local level is a remarkable way to make a difference in our local communities. The majority of the open school board positions and special district positions up for election this year were unopposed. The Noxon School District struggles each election to have candidates file to fill open positions.

It's often said that you can't complain if you don't vote. The same goes if you aren't getting involved. It's easy to judge from the outside looking in. When you take a position on a board or within an organization, you get a chance to see first-hand what it takes to keep these groups running. You learn about budgets, policies and compromise. You also get to see the process of change.