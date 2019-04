SCCFF raises awareness with pinwheels

IMPORTANT MESSAGE - Jolia Buchanan, a student at Thompson Falls High School, places pinwheels on the lawn of the Sanders County Courthouse.

You may have seen Crystal Buchanan with Sanders County Coalition for Families (SCCFF) and her daughter Jolia out near the Sanders County courthouse last Thursday. The two were placing blue and silver pinwheels throughout the lawn next to the courthouse.

Signs posted on the lawn explain the messag...