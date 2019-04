Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden April 18, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol Garret Fleenor, 30, violation of restrictions on instruction permit, $85; failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, $75; seatbelt violation, $20. Dennis Newman, 67, seatbelt violation, $20. Michael Holloron, 38, speeding in a restricted...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.