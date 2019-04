DUNCAN CHISHOLM of Plains putts on No. 1 with the Wild Horse clubhouse in the background. Area golfers will compete in the Bigfork Invitational Thursday.

The weather wasn't perfect for golf, but Plains hosted its annual high school tournament at Wild Horse Golf Course west of Plains Saturday.

Under overcast skies with a threat of rain the entire day, players from eight western Montana teams vied for honors in the latest edition of the Plains Invi...