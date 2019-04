PLAINS-HOT SPRINGS third baseman Natalee Deschamps makes a throw to first baseman Dakota Butcher for an out in Plains Monday. Loyola coach Brian Bessette watches the play from the background.

PLAINS – For being an early-season game, this one had a post-season feel to it.

The Loyola Sacred Heart Breakers visited Plains Monday for a key doubleheader with the Plains-Hot Springs Trotters and the first game turned into a classic pitching duel between Breaker Kayla Hickethier and Trotter...