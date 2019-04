BPA TO ANAHEIM – Noxon's Business Professionals of America advisor Dana Grupenhoff (far left) will be taking competitors (from left) Madison Koonce, Laurel Miller, Levi Brubaker and Andy Koonce to Anaheim, California to compete in the National Leadership Conference the beginning of May.

Noxon School is proud to announce that four students have earned a competitive position in Business Professionals of America's (BPA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) taking place the first week of May.

There will be approximately 8,000 students at the conference joining Noxon's Madison Koonc...