Noxon music students excel at district

Noxon students competing at the district music festival in MIssoula earlier this month included: (front row, from left) Frida Rivera, Natalie Brubaker, Ezabella Lampshire-Wood, Shelby Lackner, director Sari MacArthur, Grace Robinson, Emma Kardokus, Aubrey Erwin, Sharon Habegger and Brittany Hagen; and (back row, from left) Jared Webley, Gavin Nadeau, Aaron Raynor, Edison VanVleet and Steven Habegger. Not pictured are Chloe Scarlett and accompanist Leanna Klaus.

Noxon High School music students competed at the district music festival in Missoula earlier this month. Groups perform for professionally qualified adjudicators from around the state and are rated in musical elements such as: tone, intonation, rhythm, balance/blend, technique, interpretation and professionalism. The ratings are then added and computed into five different divisions: V (poor), IV (fair), III (good), II (excellent) and I (superior). If students earn a division I (superior) rating they qualify for competing at the State Music Festival, May 3-4 in Helena.

The Noxon concert band left with division II (excellent) ratings in both prepared performances, as well as sight reading.

The Noxon choir, accompanied by Leanna Klaus, earned a division II in performance and a division I (superior) rating in sight singing.

Students who prepared solos and earned a division II rating are as follows: Jared Webley, percussion; Edison VanVleet, trombone; Brittany Hagen, vocal; Emma Kardokus, vocal; Frida Rivera, vocal; Chloe Scarlett, vocal; and Chloe Scarlett and Aaron Raynor duet, vocal.

Noxon sophomore Ezabella Lampshire-Wood earned a division I superior rating for her clarinet solo. This is her second year in a row to qualify at the state level.

"Bravo all Noxon students for their outstanding hard work and professionalism while representing Sanders County," said music teacher Sari MacArthur.