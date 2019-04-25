Old Jail Museum readies for season

OLD JAIL MUSUEM TAKING SHAPE – In her tenth year, Teri Johnsen (above) is helping transform the museum into the theme "Hats and Purses and Shoes...Oh My!" She carefully selects a location to hang the late Melinda Via's paintings of historical Thompson Falls. The museum will have its grand opening Sunday, May 12.

"Hats and Purses and Shoes...Oh My!" is the theme for the local Historical Old Jail Museum's 2019 exhibit, which will hold its grand seasonal opening May 12, on Mother's Day, according to museum volunteers Teri Johnsen and Helen Meadows.

Each year the museum proudly features items to fit a historical theme in the Gerald Bybee Room, which served as the living room of the sheriff's family when the old jail was established more than 100 years ago. Bybee holds honors for this room for his dedication to the maintenance and preservation of the Old Jail Museum.

"Throughout the museum's years, people have donated a variety of hats, clothes and accessories, so the museum is proud to exhibit some of them for the public's enjoyment," Meadows shared. "The exhibit focuses on the functions and importance of the pieces and how each one is used differently in today's society, dating from the mid-19th century to recent times."

Taking a walk through the display, one will learn about the 100-year history of the Stetson, penny loafers and other footwear, "unmentionables" (corsets), and accessories. A Cobbler's History display reflects one of the oldest trades and how it fits in with the evolution of footwear for both men and women.

"The development of shoes went form high button boots that walked the dusty streets before the advent of the automobile to embroidered silk pumps," museum personnel shared, reflecting a trend from functional capability to luxurious fashion. But, "here in the west, the cowboy boot is still, and always will be, in fashion for its function and look."

The gift shop will also see new items this year. The shop will carry new books for children and adults that are reflective of Montana and limited-edition T-shirts that were custom designed by a 6-year-old. The shirts will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Most exciting for the gift shop is the addition of chocolate taking the shape of handcuffs, pistols, jail cell keys and sheriff's badges.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Old Jail Museum is encouraged to attend the docents training on Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at the museum lead by Director Judy Bertram. The current volunteer staff is hopeful new volunteers will step up to join the fun in learning operating procedures, explanations of current exhibits and selling gift shop merchandise. Docents are encouraged to volunteer twice a month, covering a four-hour shift. Interested individuals can contact Bertram at 827-4958.

A free fieldtrip is being offered by the museum in hopes of drawing interest from local schools in sharing county history with youth. To schedule a fieldtrip or to address inquiries, contact Bertram. She encourages schools to schedule their fieldtrip right away.

Museum hours for 2019 are from noon until 4 p.m., seven days a week, starting on May 12 through Labor Day, September 2.