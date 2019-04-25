ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

How interested are you in following politics?

 
April 25, 2019



GEORGE CRABTREE, Plains – “Not too much. It’s hard trying to figure out what they are trying to pull now. With so many running, I think there is not much difference between the two parties.”

MARY JORGENSEN, Thompson Falls and California –“I think there is cause for concern and slim pickings for good candidates.”

LORI DALKE, Plains –“I think it is ridiculous! Picking a candidate among so many is just a guessing game. If they would worry more about how to serve the people than themselves or slinging mud about others, I would respect them more.”

RICHARD BROWNE, Thompson Falls – “There are too many things going on. I’m not as interested as much as I used to because I have so many irons in the fire. The House and Senate don’t work together as much as they should.”

ARLENE LINDSAY, Thompson Falls – “I’m not but I try to stay up on it. It makes me mad. To be honest, I don’t like the president at all. He needs to be impeached. I’m a Democrat.”

DIANE McDONALD, Thompson Falls – ‘’I don’t follow it a lot. My husband is really up on it and into it. I read a couple of interviews online. I lean more to the Democrat line.”

 
