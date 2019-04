READY AND WAITING - At the Trout Creek Park, eggs and children wait in anticipation for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association's egg hunt to begin on Saturday. Hundreds of people braved the rainy weather for the event.

Trout Creek Community Improvement Association's (TCCIA) Easter Eggstravaganza was a huge success for its sixth time, according to Elizabeth Stender of TCCIA.

"We had over 200 kids who braved the cold and rainy elements," Stender shared of Saturday's event. "The Easter egg hunt was amazing, we ha...