Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO • APRIL 17, 1969

POST OFFICE OPTIONS SITE FOR NEW BUILDING

The Post Office Dept. has accepted an assignable land option for the Macho Trailer Court here as the site for a new Thompson Falls Post Office, Postmaster N.J. LaFriniere has been advised. The property, located at the corner of Fulton Street and Maiden Lane across from the City Hall-Library, comprises approximately 29,400 square feet and presently is owned by Mrs. Verona Macho of Thompson Falls.

The site option will be transferred to the successful bidder, who will purchase the land, construct the post office building to Post Office Dept. specifications and lease it to the U.S. government.

The proposed new building will contain 2,865 square feet of interior floor space with a 330-square foot platform and 5,200 square feet of parking and maneuvering area.

The present post office building, owned by Larsons and Greens, Inc., was erected in 1957. It contains approximately 1,500 square feet.

The present post office building mentioned above is now Little Bitterroot Thrift Store. It was convenient for The Sanders County Ledger, the labeled newspapers for subscribers went out the back door of The Ledger and in the back door of the post office. A new post office was never built on the site of the Macho Trailer Court. First Security Bank is located there now. A new post office was built where Doug’s Drug is today.

CHERYL DeLONG, DAVID GODFREY WED

In a double-ring ceremony Saturday in St. William Catholic Church, Miss Cheryl Marie DeLong, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard DeLong of Thompson Falls, was married to David L. Godfrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Al Godfrey of Corvallis.

The Rev. Sarsfield O’Sullivan performed the nuptial mass. Baskets of white mums and blue tinted carnations decorated the front of the church.

The bridal gown was of imported lace and featured a fitted bodice with sweetheart neckline and long bridal point sleeves. The bodice was trimmed with seed pearls and sequins. From the waist a bouffant hooped skirt of net featured full lace panels down the center, front and back with side tiers of net edged with lace. Her veil was an elbow length bouffant of illusion held by a white flower headpiece and her bouquet was of white roses and blue tinted carnations with stephanotis and white satin streamers.

Miss Patricia Lentz was maid of honor. Miss Colleen Andrews and Miss Mary DeLong, sister of the bride, were bridesmaids. Mickey, Paul and Tony DeLong, brothers of the bride, served as altar boys.

Walt Godfrey, brother of the groom, was best man and John DeLong, brother of the bride, and Jim Olsen were ushers.

Following a wedding trip they will reside in Hamilton.

Happy Anniversary Dave & Cheryl!

MAY 1, 1969

TOWN CLEAN-UP CHALLENGE ISSUED

To whom it may concern:

If you were a stranger passing through our town for the first time, what would you think of its general appearance, good? Fair? Poor?

The appearance of our town can be greatly improved through the voluntary efforts of the businessmen and citizens of this community by making their establishments more attractive.

Our main street through town can be greatly improved. Some business firms are nicely maintained and their owners/managers are concerned with their appearance.

However, many business properties are not nearly as attractive as they could be. To be frank, some detract from the environment of our community.

Are we proud to bury our loved ones in our cemetery?

Have you driven to the dump lately and noticed the litter in all directions as you get closer to where it’s supposed to be dumped? Like in front of the cemetery. The city maintains the dump but people other than city property owners use it and maybe we are not careful enough to see that the trash doesn’t fly or drop off before we get there.

Do service, veterans, women’s and other clubs, civic, business, labor, religious and welfare groups work together for the community?

The Thompson Falls Woman’s Club will clean up and renew the City Memorial Rose Park with new tables and swings to start off and help the main street entrance acquire a new look. We challenge businessmen, homeowners, citizens, civic groups and other organizations to help us be proud of our town.

Respectively,

T.F. Woman’s Club

Mrs. G.J. Gunderson, Civic Improvements Chairman