Hwy. 200 project adjusts to traffic

Crews work nights to minimize delays

LHC, Inc., contractors for the Highway 200 project east of Thompson Falls, are adjusting their work schedule to help minimize traffic delays.

Brandon Coates with RBCI said Friday that crews will begin completing heavy equipment and excavation work at night beginning Sunday evening, with wildlife fencing and rock barrier work during the day.

“Crews have noticed traffic picking up already and it’s not even summer yet,” Coates said. “Crews have already been noticing longer lines.” With that, the construction will be changed to account for heavier traffic and to help reduce wait times.

With the new construction schedule, LHC will cease work Friday evenings through Sunday at 6 p.m., but be able to work around the clock from Sunday to Friday evening. “They are being proactive and doing some of the work at night,” Coates stated. As summer traffic increases, the schedule will help reduce daytime traffic delays and impacts caused by heavy equipment.

One lane of Highway 200 will remain open with a pilot car leading traffic through the construction. Coates said travelers can still expect delays of up to 15 minutes and advises that the work will be noisy.

Coates said the contractor is doing everything possible to remove the rock along the highway without having to blast the rock away. He said they are primarily using excavators to do the rock scaling (removal).

Construction phasing, scheduling and traffic impacts are dependent on weather and may change unexpectedly. The public is encouraged to check http://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/ for changes. To sign up for construction email updates, text TRIVER to 22828. Questions and comments can be directed to Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350.