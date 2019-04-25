ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
April 25, 2019



Sanders County Attorney

Adriene Galinat, 49, issuing a bad check $500 or less, 1st offense, $80 and $179.30 restitution.

Montana Highway Patrol

Jolynn Funk-Fisher, 30, careless driving, $85; driving without a valid driver’s license, $225; unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, $75; seatbelt violation, $20; fail to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, owner/operator, 1st offense, $275; failure to give notice of accident by quickest means/ apparent damage over $500, $225.

Dale Flasche, 54, failure to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $385; seatbelt violation, $20.

Kathleen Young, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Phillip White, 30, stop sign violation, $85.

Sandy Cothran, 41, day speeding, $20.

Darien Liberty, 19, night speeding, $20.

Maria Seymour, 46, day speeding, $20.

Andrew Ordelheide, 37, day speeding, $20.

Garret Fleenor, 30, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Violet Plummer, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Robin Fremouw, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Alexandrea Detienne, 19, day speeding, $20.

David King, 21, day speeding, $120.

Chad Roland, 43, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Tanner Hamby, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; operating with expired registration, $45.

MT Dept. of Transportation

Rene Olmedo, 47, log not current, $135; operating a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $225.

Kyle Burbach, 27, operating vehicle in excess of seasonal weight and speed restrictions, 1st offense, $45.

 
