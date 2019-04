Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 2, T. Falls, 4; Plains, 9; H. Springs, 3; Dixon QRU, 1.

Monday, April 15

Theft, T. Falls.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Theft, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Protection order violation, H. Springs.

Tuesday, April 16

Welfare check requested, H. Springs.

Theft, Paradise.

Juvenile runaway from residential program, T. Falls.

Warrant service, H. Springs.

Warrant service, T. Falls.

Wednesday, April 17

Disturbance at T. Falls Elementary.

Theft at T. Falls business.

Campground check at North Shore, T. Creek.

Thursday, April 18

Drugs/narcotics, Paradise.

Friday, April 19

Threats made at T. Falls business.

Theft, Plains.

Abandoned vehicle at the Paradise post office.

Landlord/tenant dispute, Noxon.

Motor vehicle crash at First Security Bank, Plains.

Saturday, April 20

Suspicious vehicle parked along Blue Slide Rd., occupants had landowner permission to horn hunt, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Disturbance, H. Springs.

Sunday, April 21

Concern for child welfare, T. Falls.

Assault, Dixon.